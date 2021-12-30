CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up on easing Omicron fears

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched higher in thin trading on Thursday, as easing worries over the impact of the Omicron variant boosted sentiment, although weaker crude prices caped further gains.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Governments, despite coronavirus cases reaching record highs, are attempting to prevent economic damage by loosening isolation requirements rather than resorting to lockdowns, which boosted sentiment.

Studies have suggested Omicron is less deadly than some previous variants, but the number of people testing positive could overwhelm hospitals in some countries.

Oil prices eased on Thursday after the world's top importer China cut the first batch of crude import allocations for 2022. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.5% higher at 21,344.65 on Wednesday, closing at a one-month high. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 62 points, or 0.17%, at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10 points, or 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 44.75 points, or 0.27%. .N

Canada's bobsleigh team has placed 10 athletes and three staff members into COVID-19 protocols two days before a World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia, Canadian media reported.

