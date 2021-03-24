CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up as oil jumps after Suez Canal ship runs aground

March 24 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as crude prices jumped nearly 3% after a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal raising supply concerns.

Eight tug boats were attempting on Wednesday to free a 400 metre (440 yard) long container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking vessels passing through one of the world's most important waterways. Brent crude LCOc1 and West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures rose about 2.7% each. O/R

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.21%, as of 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.77% higher at 18,669.80 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.28% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.69%. .N

The Bank of Canada is seeing evidence of investor activity and "a lot more flipping" in some Canadian housing markets and is concerned that "fear of missing out" may also be driving price gains, a deputy governor told Reuters.

Altius Renewable Royalties ARR.TO: TD Securities starts with "speculative buy"; C$15.50 PT

Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO: Morgan Stanley cuts to "equal-weight" from "overweight"

WeedMD Inc WMD.V: Canaccord Genuity starts with "speculative buy" rating; C$0.60 target

Gold futures GCc2: $1732; +0.36% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $59.37; +2.79% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $62.48; +2.76% O/R

0830 Durable goods for Feb : Expected 0.8%; Prior 3.4%

0830 Durables ex-transport for Feb : Expected 0.6%; Prior 1.3%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Feb : Prior 2.3%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Feb : Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.4%

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Mar : Prior 59.5

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Mar : Expected 59.3; Prior 58.6

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Mar : Expected 60.0; Prior 59.8

