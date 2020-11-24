CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up as oil hits highest since March

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, as a third promising COVID-19 vaccine spurred hopes of a quicker economic recovery and pushed up oil prices to its highest since March.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 0.98%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures gained 1.14%.

AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine was 70% effective in trials and could be up to 90% effective.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.63% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.46% higher at 17,097.74 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.76% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.36%.

A resilient financial system and a targeted response by authorities have tempered the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Canada's financial system, but risks remain and the Bank of Canada must remain vigilant, a top official at the bank said on Monday.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO: RBC raises target price to C$506 from C$451

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: Jefferies raises target price to C$33 from C$20

Sierra Metals Inc SMT.TO: Jefferies raises target price to C$4 from C$2.75

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1808.8; -1.58% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $43.55; +1.14% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $46.51; +0.98% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0900 Monthly home price mm for Sep: Prior 1.5%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Sep: Prior 8.0%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Sep: Prior 297.7

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Sep: Expected 0.7%; Prior 0.5%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Sep: Prior 1.1%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Sep: Expected 5.1%; Prior 5.2%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Nov: Expected 98.0; Prior 100.9

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Nov: Prior 29

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Nov: Prior 19

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Nov: Prior 30

