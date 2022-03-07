CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up as oil hits 14-year high

March 7 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, as oil prices spiked to their highest since 2008 with the United States and Western allies weighing a ban on imports of Russian oil, while delays in talks with Iran also fueled supply concerns.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 6.5% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 6.0%. O/R

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the U.S. and European allies were exploring banning imports of Russian oil.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.7% higher at 21,402.43 on Friday, its highest closing level since Feb. 15. .TO

The TSX has gained 0.9% so far this year, outperforming its North American peer S&P 500 index .SPX, supported by gains in energy stocks due to stronger crude prices.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 442 points, or 1.32% at 7:03 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 had lost 57.75 points, or 1.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 206 points, or 1.49%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Artis REIT AX_u.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$13.5 from C$12.5

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Sleep Country Canada Holdings ZZZ.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$39 from C$47

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1997.3; +1.55% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $123.23; +6.47% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $125.08; +5.93% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment Trends for Feb : Prior 117.62

1500 Consumer credit for Jan : Expected 23.80 bln; Prior 18.90 bln

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

