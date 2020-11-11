US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up as oil gains on vaccine cheer, falling U.S. stockpile

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, as oil prices climbed more than 3% on hopes of a working COVID-19 vaccine and a steeper-than-expected fall in U.S. crude stockpile.

Brent LCOc1 was up $1.41 a barrel and the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 also added $1.41, after gaining nearly 3% on Tuesday. O/R

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 rose 0.77% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.78% higher at 16,604.80 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.66% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.72% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.87%.

Great Canadian Gaming Corp GC.TO said on Tuesday that Apollo Global Management APO.N would acquire the company for about C$2.16 billion ($1.66 billion) through funds managed by its affiliates.

Leon's Furniture Ltd LNF.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$21.5 from C$17

Morguard Corp MRC.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$175 from C$195

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

Gold futures GCc2: $1874.1; -0.12% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $42.56; +2.88% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $44.82; +2.77% O/R

($1= C$1.30)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

