US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up as oil gains on signs of Trump's improving health

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, helped by a rebound in crude prices after doctors suggested U.S. President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital, a few days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, helped by a rebound in crude prices after doctors suggested U.S. President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital, a few days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures climbed 3.72%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 4.18%.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.44% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's total reserve assets is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.09% higher at 16,199.25 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.67% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 rose 0.68% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were 1.03% higher.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Negotiations between Canada's Lundin Mining LUN.TO and the union at its Candelaria copper mine in Chile are making slow progress in their bid to avoid a strike at the deposit, the head of the mine's union told Reuters on Saturday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Stingray Group Inc RAYa.TO: TD Securities cuts to "hold" from "buy"

North West Company Inc NWC.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$38 from C$36

Loblaw Companies Ltd L.TO: TD Securities cuts target price to C$78 from C$79

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1900.9; -0.15% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $38.6; +4.18% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $40.73; +3.72% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Sep: Prior 54.4

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Sep: Prior 54.6

1000 Employment Trends for Sep: Prior 52.55

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Sep: Expected 56.3; Prior 56.9

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Sep: Prior 62.4

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Sep: Prior 47.9

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Sep: Prior 56.8

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Sep: Prior 64.2

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$xx)

(Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

L

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular