CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up as oil gains on signs of Trump's improving health

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, helped by a rebound in crude prices after doctors suggested U.S. President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital, a few days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures climbed 3.72%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 4.18%.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.44% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's total reserve assets is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.09% higher at 16,199.25 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.67% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 rose 0.68% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were 1.03% higher.

Negotiations between Canada's Lundin Mining LUN.TO and the union at its Candelaria copper mine in Chile are making slow progress in their bid to avoid a strike at the deposit, the head of the mine's union told Reuters on Saturday.

Stingray Group Inc RAYa.TO: TD Securities cuts to "hold" from "buy"

North West Company Inc NWC.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$38 from C$36

Loblaw Companies Ltd L.TO: TD Securities cuts target price to C$78 from C$79

Gold futures GCc2: $1900.9; -0.15% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $38.6; +4.18% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $40.73; +3.72% O/R

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Sep: Prior 54.4

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Sep: Prior 54.6

1000 Employment Trends for Sep: Prior 52.55

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Sep: Expected 56.3; Prior 56.9

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Sep: Prior 62.4

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Sep: Prior 47.9

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Sep: Prior 56.8

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Sep: Prior 64.2

