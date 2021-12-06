CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up as easing Omicron fears lift oil prices

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, tracking stronger crude prices as concerns around the Omicron coronavirus variant eased, although gains were limited by weakness in bullion.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil rose by more than $1 a barrel to above $71, as hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant may cause mostly mild symptoms boosted riskier assets. O/R

Meanwhile, gold inched lower, pressured by a stronger dollar and rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could reduce its asset purchases at a faster pace. GOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% lower at 20,633.27 on Friday, recording its biggest weekly drop since January. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 198 points, or 0.57% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10.25 points, or 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 55.75 points, or 0.35%. .N

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO said on Sunday it resumed operations in the crucial Kamloops-to-Vancouver corridor in the flood-hit province of British Columbia.

Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline will restart operations on Sunday, weeks after shutting down during a record-breaking rainstorm in British Columbia that washed out road and railways, Trans Mountain Corp [RIC:RIC:TMC.UL] said in a statement on Saturday.

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: RBC raises target price to C$154 from C$146

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$37 from C$38.50

Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$42 from C$40

Gold futures GCc2: $1780.3; -0.15% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $68.18; +2.9% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $71.81; +2.8% O/R

1000 Employment Trends for Nov: Prior 112.23

($1= C$1.28)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

