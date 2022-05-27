CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up as bullion prices strengthen

May 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index rose on Friday as bullion prices strengthened, while the benchmark index appeared set for its best weekly performance in more than two months.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 6:46 a.m. ET.

Gold prices rose as the dollar continued to weaken, putting bullion on track to gain for a second straight week amid cooling bets for a more aggressive monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve. GOL/

Canada's budget balance data for March is due at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.7% higher at 20,532.18 on Thursday, its highest closing level since May 6. .TO

The benchmark index, up 1.6% so far this week, was on track to post its best weekly gain since March 18 as resilience in oil prices has supported energy shares, while financial stocks have advanced on the back of upbeat bank earnings.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 25 points, or 0.08% at 6:47 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10.5 points, or 0.26% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 52.75 points, or 0.43%. .N

National Bank of Canada NA.TO beat analysts' average estimates for second-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by a jump in interest and fee income and lower provisions for credit losses.

Atco Ltd ACOx.TO: Credit Suisse cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO: Credit Suisse cuts PT to C$80 from C$81

Pivotree Inc PVT.V: Canaccord Genuity raises to "speculative buy" from "hold"

Gold futures GCc2: $1859.8; +0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $113.24; -0.77% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $116.9; -0.48% O/R

0830 Personal income mm for Apr : Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Apr : Prior 0.2%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Apr : Expected 0.7%; Prior 1.1%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Apr : Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Apr : Expected 4.9%; Prior 5.2%

0830 PCE price index mm for Apr : Prior 0.9%

0830 PCE price index yy for Apr : Prior 6.6%

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Apr : Prior -127.12 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Apr : Expected 2.0%; Prior 2.3%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Apr : Prior 2.5%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for May : Expected 59.1; Prior 59.1

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for May : Prior 63.6

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for May : Prior 56.3

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for May : Prior 5.4%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for May : Prior 3.0%

1800 Dallas fed PCE for Apr : Prior 3.1%

