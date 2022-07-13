CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up ahead of expected rate hike

July 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched up on Wednesday ahead of a key rate decision where the Bank of Canada is widely expected to make its largest rate hike since the late 1990s to tackle an overheating economy and runaway inflation.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's central bank decision is due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) where it is expected to hike rates by 75 basis points from 1.5% to 2.25% to combat galloping inflation.

Economists polled by Reuters expect Canada's policy interest rate to hit 3.25% by year-end, up from 0.25% at the start of 2022.

The S&P/TSX index has fallen nearly 12% so far this year as energy and materials, that account for about 30% of the TSX's market capitalization, tracked commodity prices lower on rising fears of a global economic slowdown.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.7% down at 18,678.64 on Tuesday, its lowest closing level since March 2021 as energy stocks tumbled for their third straight session. .TO

Globally, traders waited to see if U.S. inflation data later in the day bolsters the case for another supersized Federal Reserve rate hike this month. GLOB/MKTS.N

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 43 points, or 0.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 6.75 points, or 0.18% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 32.5 points, or 0.28%.

Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO will be crediting customers with the equivalent of five days service, it said on Tuesday after the Canadian telecoms operator suffered a major outage that paralysed the country's banking and emergency services last week.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,727.5; 0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $96.45; 0.6% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $100; 0.5% O/R

