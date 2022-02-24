CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures tumble as Russia invades Ukraine

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell more than 1% on Thursday, tracking global markets, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.5% at 6:54 a.m. ET.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, confirming the worst fears of the West with the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

Losses were limited by stronger crude prices with Brent rising above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, after Russia's attack on Ukraine exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.8% lower at 20,744.17 on Wednesday, posting its fifth straight session declines and marked its lowest closing level since Jan. 28. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 785 points, or 2.37% at 6:54 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 98.75 points, or 2.34% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 390 points, or 2.89%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, TECK.N reported a better-than expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by higher prices for copper and steelmaking coal.

The Bank of Canada will raise interest rates by 25 basis points on March 2, earlier than previously thought and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve, according to economists surveyed in a Reuters poll, which also showed expectations that rates will be higher by year-end than previously thought.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Boralex Inc BLX.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$42 from C$41

Dream Unlimited Corp DRM.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$52 from C$37

Stantec Inc STN.TO: National Bank of Canada raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1971.7; +3.26% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $99.42; +7.95% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $104.81; +8.26% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.28)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.