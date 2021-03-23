CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures track weaker crude, investors await Congressional testimonies

March 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, tracking weaker crude prices, while investors remained cautious ahead of Congressional testimony by U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in the day.

Oil prices fell more than 3%, hit by concerns that new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will hold back a recovery in demand.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.21% lower at 18,815.13 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.44% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.39% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.15%.

Canada's biggest oil-producing province Alberta is expected to see the fastest growth in renewable energy capacity between 2018 and 2023, the Canada Energy Regulator forecast, as new wind and solar projects help replace coal-fired electricity.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO: RBC raises price target to C$587 from C$509

Jamieson Wellness Inc JWEL.TO: Scotiabank cuts rating to "sector perform"

Neo Performance Materials Inc NEO.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises PT to C$25 from C$20

Gold futures GCc2: $1739.7; +0.09% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $58.56; -3.88% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $62.09; -3.9% O/R

0800 Build permits R number for Feb: Prior 1.682 mln

0800 Build permits R change mm for Feb: Prior -10.8%

0830 Current account for Q4: Expected -189.9 bln; Prior -178.5 bln

1000 New home sales-units for Feb: Expected 0.875 mln; Prior 0.923 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Feb: Expected -6.5%; Prior 4.3%

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Mar: Prior 14

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Mar: Prior -6

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Mar: Prior 12

