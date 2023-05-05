CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures track Wall Street cheer; oil prices support

May 5 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as crude prices firmed and investors tracked upbeat sentiment on Wall Street, outweighing spillover worries from the U.S. regional bank sell-off.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.7% at 7:02 a.m. ET.

U.S. stock index futures rose as upbeat results from Apple Inc AAPL.O underscored corporate earnings resilience despite a slowing U.S. economy. .N

Oil prices gained after four sessions of losses, with expectations of potential supply cuts at the OPEC+ producer group's next meeting in June providing some price support. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed at its four-week low on Thursday, as pressure on U.S. bank stocks spilled over to the financials sector.

Investors will watch out for domestic employment change and unemployment data for April due at 8:30 a.m. ET, hoping for more clues on the impact of monetary tightening.

In company news, Canada's federal environment ministry opened a formal investigation into a months-long tailings leak at Imperial Oil Ltd'sIMO.TO Kearl oil sands mine in northern Alberta, signalling a potential prosecution.

Magna International IncMG.TO slightly raised its full-year sales forecast as the Canadian auto parts maker expects light vehicle production to improve in its two biggest markets of North America and Europe.

COMMODITIES AT 7:02 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,046.6; -0.44% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $70.32; +2.57% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $74.27; +2.44% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

Non-farm payrolls data for April at 8:30 a.m. ET

($1 = 1.3500 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

