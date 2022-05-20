CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures track upbeat global sentiment after China rate cut

US Markets
Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday following upbeat global sentiment after China cut a key lending benchmark rate to support its economy.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.0% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

China cut its five-year loan prime rate (LPR), which influences the pricing of mortgages, by a sharper-than-expected 15 basis points on Friday, as authorities seek to cushion the impact of an economic slowdown. It left the one-year LPR unchanged.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.4% higher at 20,181.92 on Thursday. .TO

The benchmark index was up 0.4% for the week, led by gains in energy and materials stocks on the back of strength in commodities, although weakness in cyclical stocks weighed on the index.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 282 points, or 0.9% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 42.25 points, or 1.08% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 171.5 points, or 1.44%. .N

Canada on Thursday said it plans to ban the use of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [RIC:RIC:HWT.UL] and ZTE Corp 000063.SZ 5G gear to protect national security, joining the rest of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc ATA.TO: Scotiabank raises PT to C$55 from C$53

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO: Credit Suisse initiates with "outperform" rating

Laurentian Bank of Canada LB.TO: Credit Suisse initiates with "underperform" rating

Gold futures GCc2: $1844.9; +0.21% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $112.45; +0.21% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $112.33; +0.29% O/R

($1= C$1.28)

