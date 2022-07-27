CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures track upbeat global mood; Fed hike looms

July 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resource-heavy main stock index rose on Wednesday tracking firmer commodity prices and a buoyant global mood after better-than-expected results from U.S. megacaps Microsoft and Google, while markets braced for the Federal Reserve's rate hike.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed 0.69% lower on Tuesday, dragged down by a 13.6% slump in e-commerce company Shopify and weakness in global markets.

A softening dollar boosted crude and metal prices, with a report of lower inventories in the United States and cuts in Russian gas flows to Europe also boosting oil. O/RMET/LGOL/

The U.S. Fed is expected to raise interest rates 75 basis points on Wednesday and investors on both sides of the border are waiting to parse the central bank's statement for any shift in rhetoric.

Investors also focused on major earning in Canada.

Retail group Loblaw Cos Ltd L.TO reported quarterly revenue below estimates as high inflation forces consumers to rein in discretionary spending.

Miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO said Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay will step down after 17 years in the role, and the company also posted a forecast-beating quarterly profit on upbeat prices for steelmaking coal.

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as better-than-expected quarterly reports from technology giants Microsoft and Alphabet calmed investor fears and lifted megacap growth peers. Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 129 points, or 0.41% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 34 points, or 0.87% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 176.25 points, or 1.46%. .N

