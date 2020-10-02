CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures track slump in oil after Trump's positive COVID-19 test

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, dragged down by weakness in oil prices after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and negotiators failed to agree a U.S. fiscal stimulus package.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell 4.01%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures shed 4.16%, as rising global oil output threatens to overwhelm a weak price recovery.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.77% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.39% higher at 16,184.54 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 1.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 1.28% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 1.84%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Cineplex Inc CGX.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to "sell" from "hold"

Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO: BMO cuts price target to C$28 from C$30

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1909.2; -0.16% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $37.11; -4.16% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $39.29; -4.01% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Sep: Expected 850,000; Prior 1,371,000

0830 Private payrolls for Sep: Expected 850,000; Prior 1,027,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Sep: Expected 35,000; Prior 29,000

0830 Government payrolls for Sep: Prior 344,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Sep: Expected 8.2%; Prior 8.4%

0830 Average earnings mm for Sep: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.4%

0830 Average earnings yy for Sep: Expected 4.8%; Prior 4.7%

0830 Average workweek hours for Sep: Expected 34.6 hrs; Prior 34.6 hrs

0830 Labor force partic for Sep: Prior 61.7%

0830 U6 underemployment for Sep: Prior 14.2%

0945 ISM-New York Index for Sep: Prior 804.2

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Sep: Prior 42.9

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Aug: Prior 0.7%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Aug: Prior 0.4%

1000 Factory orders mm for Aug: Expected 1.0%; Prior 6.4%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Aug: Prior 0.4%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Aug: Prior 1.8%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Aug: Prior 2.1%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Sep: Expected 79.0; Prior 78.9

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Sep: Prior 87.5

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Sep: Prior 73.3

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Sep: Prior 2.7%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Sep: Prior 2.6%

($1= C$1.33)

