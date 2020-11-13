US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures track rise in bullion prices

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday due to stronger gold prices, as optimism over an effective COVID-19 vaccine was overshadowed by concerns over its rollout amid a global surge in cases.

Gold GCc2 gained 0.28% to $1878.2 per ounce.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.72% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.32% lower at 16,552.54 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.82% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.77% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.66%.

Minnesota regulators on Thursday approved key permits for Enbridge Inc's ENB.TO Line 3 crude pipeline replacement project, paving the way for federal permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after years of delays.

Altus Group Ltd (Ontario) AIF.TO: RBC raises target price to C$62 from C$52

Intertape Polymer Group ITP.TO: National Bank of Canada raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Spin Master Corp TOY.TO: RBC raises target price to C$34 from C$31

Gold futures GCc2: $1878.2; +0.28% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.7; -1.02% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $43.2; -0.76% O/R

0830 PPI final demand yy for Oct: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.4%

0830 PPI final demand mm for Oct: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.4%

0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for Oct: Expected 1.2%; Prior 1.2%

0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for Oct: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.4%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Oct: Prior 0.7%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Oct: Prior 0.4%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Nov: Expected 82.0; Prior 81.8

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Nov: Expected 87.5; Prior 85.9

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Nov: Expected 78.6; Prior 79.2

1000 U Mich 1-year inflation preliminary for Nov: Prior 2.6%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Nov: Prior 2.4%

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.31)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

    Most Popular