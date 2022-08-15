CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures track oil slide after China data disappoints
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Futures signaled a sour start to the week for Canada's resource-heavy stock index as oil prices tumbled after weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data clouded the outlook for the global economy.
Brent crude futures LCOc1 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 both fell about 4.9% after data showed China's economy unexpectedly slowed in July, while refinery output slipped to its lowest since March 2020.
Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.5% by 7:23 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose for a third straight day on Friday to end the week 2.8% higher..TO
Canadian stocks have rallied along with their global counterparts in recent weeks after being hit by geopolitical uncertainty and interest rate hikes aimed at taming soaring inflation.
Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 142 points, or 0.42% at 07:34 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 18.5 points, or 0.43% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 34 points, or 0.25%. .N
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO rejected an offer by majority shareholder Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX, RIO.L to buy the 49% stake it doesn't already own for $2.7 billion.
