US Markets
TRQ

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures track oil slide after China data disappoints

Contributors
Johann M Cherian Reuters
Aniruddha Ghosh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Futures signaled a sour start to the week for Canada's resource-heavy stock index as oil prices tumbled after weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data clouded the outlook for the global economy.

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Futures signaled a sour start to the week for Canada's resource-heavy stock index as oil prices tumbled after weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data clouded the outlook for the global economy.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 both fell about 4.9% after data showed China's economy unexpectedly slowed in July, while refinery output slipped to its lowest since March 2020.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.5% by 7:23 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose for a third straight day on Friday to end the week 2.8% higher..TO

Canadian stocks have rallied along with their global counterparts in recent weeks after being hit by geopolitical uncertainty and interest rate hikes aimed at taming soaring inflation.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 142 points, or 0.42% at 07:34 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 18.5 points, or 0.43% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 34 points, or 0.25%. .N

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO rejected an offer by majority shareholder Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX, RIO.L to buy the 49% stake it doesn't already own for $2.7 billion.

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Yohann.MCherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRQ RIO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular