CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures track oil gains on demand optimism

May 5 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures edged higher on Wednesday, buoyed by a rise in crude oil prices, as easing of lockdowns in the United States and parts of Europe raised hopes of higher fuel demand in the summer season.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.29% to $69.77 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 gained 1.23% to $66.5 a barrel. O/R

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 07:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's total reserve assets for April is due at 8:15 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.13% lower at 19,188.03 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 0.26% at 07:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 0.35%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 0.49%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Alberta reported its first death of a patient from a rare blood clot condition after receiving the AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine, its chief medical officer said.

Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N reported a 78% rise in first-quarter profit, helped by rising gold and copper prices, and said it was on track to meet annual guidance.

Retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd L.TO beat market estimates for quarterly revenue as homebound consumers shopped more for groceries and other essentials online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.TO: Guggenheim cuts target price to $33 from $36

Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO: Cowen and Company cuts target price to $5.50 from $20

Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO: Berenberg raises price target to $70 from $68

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,777.8; +0.1% GOL/

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0815 ADP national employment for Apr : Expected 800,000; Prior 517,000

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Apr : Prior 62.2

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Apr : Prior 63.1

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Apr : Expected 64.3; Prior 63.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Apr : Expected 69.5; Prior 69.4

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Apr : Prior 57.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Apr : Prior 67.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Apr : Prior 74.0

($1= C$1.23)

Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

