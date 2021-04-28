CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures track oil gains ahead of Fed meet, retail sales data

April 28 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose, while investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meet and a reading on monthly retail sales data later in the day.

Most Fed watchers expect Chairman Jerome Powell to repeat the bank's recent message that its low interest rates and support programmes will remain in place for a long time yet.

Canada's February retail sales, data due at 0830 a.m. ET, are expected to rise 4% after falling 1.1% in January.

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 0752 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.02% higher at 19,175.09 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 73 points, or 0.22%, at 12:51 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 0.25 points, or 0.01%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 22.75 points, or 0.16%. .N

The Bank of Canada is expecting strong consumption-led growth in the second half of the year as vaccinations against COVID-19 continue, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday.

Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, SHOP.N reported a 110% jump in first-quarter revenue that also trounced analysts' estimates, as its e-commerce platform profited from the past year's COVID-19 driven boom in online selling.

Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, TECK.N reported a 246.8% jump in first-quarter adjusted profit, driven by higher copper prices as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts help open up economies, boosting demand for raw materials.

Exchange Income Corp EIF.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$42 from C$39.5

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: Jefferies raises target price to C$47 from C$45

Gold futures GCc2: $1,766.6; -0.7%GOL/

US crude CLc1: $63.59; +1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $66.99; +0.9% O/R

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

