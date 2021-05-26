CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures track higher gold as Treasury yields, dollar slip

May 26 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as gold prices jumped on the back of softer Treasury yields and a weaker dollar, after U.S. Federal Reserve officials downplayed inflation concerns.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.4% at $1,907.70 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since Jan. 8 at $1,910. GOL/

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.35% at 07:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.19% higher at 19,564.12 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 0.23% at 07:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 0.27%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 0.29%. .N

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit, as the lender set aside lower-than-expected provisions in the quarter.

Canada's biggest pension managers boosted their investments in the country's major oil sands companies in the first quarter of 2021, raising questions about the funds' recent commitments to greening their portfolios.

Canada condemned Belarus for forcing down a jetliner and arresting a dissident journalist and said it was examining whether to tighten existing sanctions.

TFI International Inc TFII.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$129 from C$115

Kelt Exploration Ltd KEL.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$3.75 from C$3.5

Gold futures GCc2: $1,127.7; +0.54% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $65.93; -0.21% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $68.68; +0.04% O/R

($1= C$1.21)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

