CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures track higher crude prices, inflation data in focus

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy stock index rose on Tuesday as crude prices climbed, while investors awaited consumer price data that is likely to indicate weaker inflation.

March futures for the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:13 a.m. ET, setting it on course to open higher for an eighth straight day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.15% higher on Monday, marking its longest winning streak since last May, supported by consumer staples and technology stocks. .TO

Investors have their eyes on Canada's consumer price index report for December, due at 08:30 am ET. The data is expected to show inflation slowed to an annual rate of 6.4% last month from 6.8% in November, bolstering hopes of a less aggressive monetary policy path by the Bank of Canada.

Meanwhile, crude prices ticked up even as top-consumer China posted weak economic activity in the fourth-quarter, as its recent shift in COVID-19 policy has raised hopes of a recovery in fuel demand this year. O/R

Among company news, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc FVI.TOreported annual production update for 2022 and its outlook for 2023.

Gold miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO said its fourth-quarter production rose 13.4% sequentially, helped by strong performance at Cortez, Carlin and Tongon mines.

Across the border, U.S futures slipped ahead of quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, due before the bell. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:13 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,915.3; -0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $80.21; +0.45% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $85.47; +1.2% O/R

($1 = 1.3429 Canadian dollars)

