CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures track higher commodity prices

April 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index gained on Thursday, supported by higher oil and gold prices, while investors assessed multiple earnings updates in Canada and the U.S.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 6:26 a.m. ET.

Oil prices edged higher after a price drop the previous day reversed the supportive impact of a surprise OPEC production cut announced this month. O/R

Gold prices rose as economic worries returned to the fore and traders awaited U.S. data for hints on the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory. GOL/

Futures tracking Wall Street also gained, helped by an upbeat forecast from Meta Platforms Inc META.O amid earnings-heavy week.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell to its lowest closing level in two weeks as oil prices dipped and investors worried that a slowdown in economic growth could expose lenders to increased risk of default on their loans.

In company news, Glencore Plc GLEN.L said its takeover bid for Teck Resources LtdTECKb.TO still stands, after the Canadian miner scrapped a restructuring plan.

French oil and gas major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Thursday it had accepted an offer to sell its Canadian operations to Suncor EnergySU.TO for $4.1 billion, with the potential additional payments of up to $450 million.

COMMODITIES AT 6:24 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2008.4; +0.62% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $74.38; +0.11% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $77.92; +0.30% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

GDP data for first quarter at 8:30 a.m. ET

Weekly jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET

($1 = 1.3633 Canadian dollars)

