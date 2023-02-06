CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures track global peers lower on higher rate worries

Feb 06 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, as investors worried that a string of strong economic data will keep interest rates higher for longer.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.5% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% higher at 20,758.34 on Friday, logging its fifth straight week of gains, the longest weekly winning sequence since March. .TO

Global shares tumbled on Monday, after last week's blockbuster U.S. jobs sparked concerns about aggressive action by the Federal Reserve. MKTS/GLOB

Futures tracking U.S. stock indexes fell as investors eyed more corporate updates and a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell to assess the trajectory of interest rate hikes. .N

In company news, Scotiabank downgraded Brookfield Corp BN.TO to "neutral" from "outperform".

Focus will be on Newmont Corp NGT.TO after the gold miner made a $16.9 billion offer for Australian peer Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX. U.S.-listed shares of the company fell 5.84%.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1873.3; +0.27% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $73.65; +0.35% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $80.38; +0.55% O/R

($1 = 1.3441 Canadian dollars)

