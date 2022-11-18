CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures track gains in U.S. peers

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday tracking U.S. peers after falling for two straight sessions, while investors awaited data on domestic producer prices.

The inflation reading for October is expected to increase to 0.4% from the previous month, as per a Reuters poll of economists. The data is due at 0830 a.m. ET.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 7:35 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE, however, was on course to end the week lower, down more than 1%.

U.S. futures were trading higher as markets price in a hawkish Federal Reserve policy, while analysts said that traders expect interest rate hikes to ease into 2023. .N

TSX ended at its lowest closing level in nine days on Thursday as investors worried about the path of U.S. interest rates..TO

Among stocks, Rio Tinto Ltd said it would plough ahead with a $3.3 billion bid to buy the 49% of Canada's Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO it does not already own, after it ended talks with dissenting minority shareholders.

Investors are also looking forward to how the housing market in the United States fared during October. A Reuters poll by analysts showed that existing home sales declined to 4.38 million. The data is due at 1000 a.m. ET.

COMMODITIES AT 7:20 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,762.7; -+0.01% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $81.28; -0.44% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $89.18; -0.70% O/R

