CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures track gains in global stocks; Fed meet in focus

March 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index advanced on Wednesday, tracking global stocks that rose on hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while investors awaited the U.S. Fed's policy outcome.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 6:52 a.m. ET.

Global equities rose as investors watched for signs of light in the Ukraine conflict, while Treasury yields hit their highest since mid-2019 in anticipation of the first U.S. interest rate hike in three years.MKTS/GLOB

Canadian annual inflation rate is expected to have jumped 5.5% in February, after rising 5.1% in January, according to a forecast from analysts polled by Reuters. The data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.03% higher at 21,187.84 on Tuesday, after touching its lowest level since March 1 earlier in the day. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 362 points, or 1.08% at 6:52 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 53.75 points, or 1.26%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 250.25 points, or 1.86%. .N

Canadian investment firm Globalive Capital Inc has offered to buy Shaw Communications Inc's SJRb.TO wireless telecoms unit Freedom Mobile for C$3.75 billion ($2.94 billion) in cash, the Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

George Weston Ltd WN.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$185 from C$175

Stelco Holdings Inc STLC.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$56 from C$48

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO: Eight Capital raises target price to C$40 from C$30

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1923.2; -0.34% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $96.13; -0.35% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $99.85; -0.09% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Retail sales YoY for Feb : Prior 12.96%

0830 Retail control for Feb : Expected 0.4%; Prior 4.8%

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Feb : Prior 3.8%

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Feb : Expected 0.9%; Prior 3.3%

0830 Retail sales mm for Feb : Expected 0.4%; Prior 3.8%

0830 Import prices yy for Feb : Prior 10.8%

0830 Export prices mm for Feb : Expected 1.6%; Prior 2.9%

0830 Import prices mm for Feb : Expected 1.5%; Prior 2.0%

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Mar : Expected 81; Prior 82

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto rev for Jan : Prior 1.7%

1000 Business inventories mm for Jan : Expected 1.1%; Prior 2.1%

1400 Ffr projection-longer for Q1 : Prior 2.5%

1400 Ffr projection-2nd year for Q1 : Prior 1.6%

1400 Ffr projection-1st year for Q1 : Prior 0.9%

1400 Ffr projection-current for Q1 : Prior 0.1%

1400 Fed int on excess reserves : Prior 0.15%

1400 Fed funds target rate : Expected 0.25-0.5; Prior 0-0.25

