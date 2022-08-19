CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures track fall in oil, gold as dollar gains

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy stock index tracked losses in oil and gold on Friday as the dollar firmed on recession worries, while investors awaited data on June domestic retail sales.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.7% at 7:07 a.m. ET.

Oil prices fell 1.9% in a broader-risk off sentiment as the safe-haven U.S. dollar strengthened amid concerns about further economic slowdown after Federal Reserve officials reiterated the need for higher rates. O/R

Hawkish Fed remarks lifted U.S. Treasury yields, dragging bullion prices XAU= down by 0.4%. GOL/

European stocks also fell after German producer prices saw their biggest rise on record, while UK consumer sentiment hit its lowest since at least 1974 in August, amid angst about the rising cost of living. .EU.L

Investors are worried that central banks seeking to tame inflation will have to raise interest rates to a level that could trigger a global economic slowdown.

Data due at 08:30 a.m. ET is expected to show Canada's retail sales rose 0.3% in June after growing 2.2% in May.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 281 points, or 0.83% at 7:07 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 44 points, or 1.03% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 158 points, or 1.17%. .N

Meanwhile, a state of Michigan lawsuit that aims to force Canada's Enbridge Inc ENB.TO to stop operating the Line 5 oil pipeline underneath the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes will be heard in federal court, a judge ruled on Thursday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: JP Morgan raises target price to $48 from $42

Crew Energy Inc CR.TO: Stifel FirstEnergy raises target price to C$10 from C$8

Karora Resources Inc KRR.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$4.5 from C$4.25

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = C$1.30)

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.