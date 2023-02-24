CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures track dour mood on Wall Street ahead of U.S. inflation data

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, in line with downbeat risk sentiment on Wall Street, as investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.4% at 7:16 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended lower in the previous session.

The index was poised for its biggest weekly loss this year and a third weekly drop, as a stock market rally at the start of the year loses momentum with signs of economic resilience in major global economies driving up speculation of more interest rate hikes.

Wall Street futures were also down on Friday as investors awaited the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report for January due at 8:30 a.m. ET, which could shed further clarity on the state of price pressures in the world's largest economy. .N

Also weighing on futures for the resource-heavy TSX was a decline in gold prices XAU= as prospects of more interest rate hikes by the Fed dimmed bullion's appeal.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO reported a fall in its first-quarter profit, weighed down by higher provisions to settle a lawsuit tied to the 2008 global financial crisis.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR.TOreported a profit beat in its fourth quarter, while the precious metal royalty company missed revenue estimate.

Oil and gas E&P company Enerplus Corporation ERF.TOmissed profit estimate for the fourth quarter, but earnings increased year-on-year.

COMMODITIES AT 7:16 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,818.5; -1.0% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $75.84; +0.60% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $82.75; +0.66% O/R

