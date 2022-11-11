CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures track commodity gains as China eases COVID curbs, dollar drops

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resources-heavy stock index tracked gains in commodity prices on Friday, as top consumer China eased some COVID curbs while the dollar extended losses after U.S. inflation came in lower than expected.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 7:22 a.m. ET, tracking U.S. and European peers. .N.EU

Crude oil prices LCoC1, Clc1 jumped 3% after top importer China eased some of the country's stringent COVID curbs. Prices of precious metals also climbed with gold XAU= gaining 0.1% against a softer dollar. O/RGOL/FRX/

The dollar was headed for its biggest two-day drop in almost 14 years, after a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation raised hopes the Federal Reserve might soften its aggressive monetary policy. A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback cheaper for overseas buyers.

Materials and energy stocks account for nearly 30% of the TSX.

Toronto stocks surged in the previous session, posting their biggest advance in two and a half years after technology and resource shares jumped on U.S. inflation data.

Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday that the country's red-hot labor market can weather an economic slump without seeing a major surge in unemployment.

Traders are pricing a 73.6% chance of a smaller 25 basis points rate hike by the BoC at its December meeting.

Some Canadian employers say they plan to hold onto their workers even if the economy slips into a recession rather than risk not be able to rehire later, which should put a lid on job losses and soften the economic blow from a slump.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

