CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures tick up as Brent hits five-month high
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canadian main stock index's futures inched higher on Monday following gains in oil prices, with Brent touching the highest in five months, due to a cut in Abu Dhabi crude supplies.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company told its customers it will reduce October supplies by 30%, as directed by the United Arab Emirates government to meet its commitment on the recent OPEC+ agreement.
September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Data for Canada's producer prices and raw materials prices are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
On Friday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.15% lower at 16,705.79.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.45%. .N
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA
Skeena Resources Ltd SKE.TO: Canaccord Genuity starts with speculative buy rating; target price of C$5
Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$29 from C$25
Capreit CAR_u.TO: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$56.25 from C$56.75
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1966.4; -0.02% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $43.45; +1.12% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $46.37; +1.22% O/R
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Aug: Prior -3.00
($1= C$1.31)
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))
