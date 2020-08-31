US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures tick up as Brent hits five-month high

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canadian main stock index's futures inched higher on Monday following gains in oil prices, with Brent touching the highest in five months, due to a cut in Abu Dhabi crude supplies.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company told its customers it will reduce October supplies by 30%, as directed by the United Arab Emirates government to meet its commitment on the recent OPEC+ agreement.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's producer prices and raw materials prices are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On Friday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.15% lower at 16,705.79.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.45%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Skeena Resources Ltd SKE.TO: Canaccord Genuity starts with speculative buy rating; target price of C$5

Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$29 from C$25

Capreit CAR_u.TO: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$56.25 from C$56.75

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1966.4; -0.02% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $43.45; +1.12% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $46.37; +1.22% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Aug: Prior -3.00

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.31)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

