CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures tick higher on US debt deal cheer

June 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, buoyed by investor optimism across global markets after the United States passed a bill to lift its debt ceiling.

Late on Thursday, the U.S. Senate passed bipartisan legislation that lifts the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, averting what would have been a first-ever default by the world's largest economy.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.6% at 7:10 a.m. ET.

Crude oil prices also ticked higher ahead of the OPEC+ meeting due over the weekend, while bullion prices held steady as market participants assessed possibilities of a rate hike pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve. O/RGOL/

Among single stocks, Canada's second-biggest oil producer Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO will reportedly cut 1,500 jobs by the end of this year as it aims to reduce costs and improve its financial performance. U.S.-listed shares of the company SU.N rose 1.3% in premarket trading.

Brokerage TD Securities turned bearish on powersport vehicle manufacturer BRP Inc DOO.TO. Further, the brokerage lifted its rating on Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO to "buy" from "hold".

Meanwhile, home prices in Greater Toronto Area (GTA) increased in May from April and sales rose sharply, the data by Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) showed, adding to evidence that the housing market has turned a corner.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.5% higher boosted by gains in commodity-linked sectors. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 175 points, or 0.53% at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 20.25 points, or 0.48% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 65.75 points, or 0.45%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,988.4; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $71.19; +1.5% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $75.39; +1.5% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

May Non-Farm Payrolls due at 8:30 a.m. ET

May Private Payrolls due at 8:30 a.m. ET

May Unemployment Rate due at 8:30 a.m. ET

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

