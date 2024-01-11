CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures tick higher as investors await U.S. inflation data

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index nudged higher on Thursday as energy and metal prices climbed in the run up to U.S. inflation data, due later today, that would shape expectations for how soon the U.S. Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFcv1 were up 0.2% at 6:55 a.m. ET (11:55 GMT), in line with their Wall Street counterparts.

The December consumer price index (CPI) report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT) and will test investor expectations that the Fed could lower borrowing costs in March. Some policymakers in recent days have pushed back against early rate cuts.

Energy shares, which have lagged other sectors this week, were in focus as oil prices rose on concerns of the conflict in the Middle East escalating. O/R

Prices of gold and base metals also advanced on a softer dollar. MET/LGOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE is hovering just below a 20-month high hit earlier this week, with strength in the technology sector aiding gains.

Investors are also awaiting results from major U.S. banks that will kick off the fourth-quarter earnings season on Friday.

In company news, Thomson ReutersTRI.TO, the parent company of the Reuters news agency said on Thursday it has offered to buy Swedish e-invoicing and tax solutions company Pagero PAGERO.ST for 6.4 billion crowns (about $627 million), topping an earlier offer from U.S. tax technology firm Vertex VERX.O.

The Panama unit of Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals FM.TOsaid on Wednesday that it will present the first phase of its mine preservation plan to government officials on Jan 16, according to a statement.

Canadian fashion company AritziaATZ.TO reported its third-quarter results on Wednesday after the bell, beating analysts' expectations.

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,038.4; +0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $72.74; +1.9% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $78.21; +1.8% O/R

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.