CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures tick higher as commodity prices rebound

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, tracking a rebound in commodity prices, with investors also taking comfort from less-hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 07:53 a.m. ET, while U.S. stock index futures edged higher after Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said late on Monday the U.S. central bank can downshift to smaller interest rate hike increments from next month.

Investors were awaiting domestic retail sales data, which is expected to show a decline of 0.5% in September after a 0.7% increase in the previous month, as per economists polled by Reuters. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. E.T.

Oil prices ticked higher after top exporter Saudi Arabia said OPEC+ was sticking with output cuts, while prices of base and precious metals were supported by weakness in the dollar. O/RMETL/GOL/

COMMODITIES:

Gold futures GCc2: $1,748.6; +0.52% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $81.08; +1.31% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $88.60; +1.33% O/R

($1= C$1.33)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

