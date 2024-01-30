News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures tepid ahead of Big Tech earnings, Fed decision

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

January 30, 2024 — 07:54 am EST

Written by Purvi Agarwal for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were subdued on Tuesday ahead of earnings updates from Big Tech companies in the United States, domestic GDP data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later this week.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFcv1 were down 0.2% at 7:14 a.m. ET (12:14 GMT).

Futures on Wall Street's main indexes were also muted ahead of crucial jobs report. .N

The materials sector is expected to gain as gold prices ticked up on a weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields, while copper edged higher on hopes of more economic support from China. GOL/MET/L

The U.S. Labor Department's job openings data, due at 10 a.m. ET, could provide some insight on the state of the American labor market and the Fed's direction on interest rate cuts. The U.S. central bank is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

Investors will also monitor the quarterly earnings of Microsoft MSFT.O and Alphabet GOOGL.O later in the day. Apple AAPL.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O and Meta META.O report their results on Thursday.

Among domestic stocks, pharmacy retailer Metro MRU.TO and freight railroad operator Canadian Pacific Railway CP.TO are slated to report their quarterly earnings later in the day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.4% higher on Monday. It rose to a new 20-month high, helped by gains in the technology and utilities sectors. .TO

Copper miner Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO said its fourth-quarter revenue was expected to be negatively impacted by lower metal prices.

Electronics company Celestica CLS.TO reported fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates.

COMMODITIES AT 7:14 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,042.6; +0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $76.63; -0.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $82.16; -0.3% O/R

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

((Purvi.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

