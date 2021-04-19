CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures subdued as oil prices weaken

April 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday, after hitting record highs last week, as oil prices slipped on concerns about demand.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 8.53 points, or 0.04%, at 19,342.79.

