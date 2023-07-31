News & Insights

US Markets
TFII

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures subdued as investors await earnings, data

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

July 31, 2023 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

July 31 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were subdued on Monday as investors awaited more earnings and U.S. economic data this week, while oil prices rose on expectations that Saudi Arabia would extend voluntary output cuts.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:19 a.m. ET (1119 GMT).

Oil prices rose nearly 1% and were set to post their biggest monthly gains in more than a year on expectations that Saudi Arabia would extend voluntary output cuts into September and tighten global supply. O/R

Investors braced for a busy week of earnings in Canada, with transportation company TFI International TFII.TO and energy firm Topaz Energy TPZ.TO scheduled to report quarterly results later in the day.

Miner Pan American Silver PAAS.TO said on Monday it plans to sell its 56% stake in the Minera Agua Rica Alumbrera copper project in Argentina to Swiss commodities giant Glencore GLEN.L for $475 million.

Concerns on supply chain disruptions and inflation eased after West coast dock workers in Canada and their employers' association reached a settlement agreement on Sunday night, the parties said in a joint statement.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 0.7% on Friday, as the U.S. data showing cooling inflation bolstered hopes that the economy could avoid a severe downturn.

COMMODITIES AT 7:19 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,967.1; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $81.27; +0.9% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $85.55; +0.7% O/R

($1= C$1.3214)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TFII
TPZ
PAAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.