CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures subdued as BOJ policy move sparks risk-off mood

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index were subdued on Tuesday, after a surprise policy tweak by the Bank of Japan sparked a global risk-off mood, though an uptick in prices of oil and some precious metals kept declines in check.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 6:52 a.m. ET (1152 GMT), while their U.S. counterparts were mixed. .N

Gold XAU= prices gained more than 1% as the dollar fell, while oil prices LCOc1, CLc1 were also on the rise, though the gains were capped by worries about demand from top consumer China. GOL/O/R

The BOJ shocked markets on Tuesday with a surprise tweak to its bond yield control that allows long-term interest rates to rise more - a move that was widely seen as the beginning of a potential end to Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy.

The policy shift has dealt a further blow to risk sentiment after major central banks last week stuck to their hawkish stance, dampening hopes of a year-end rally.

On the docket, Canadian retail sales data will come out before markets open, with expectations of a 1.5% increase in the month of October versus a reading of a decline of 0.5% a month earlier.

The benchmark Canadian index ended lower for the fourth straight session on Monday, its lowest closing level since Nov. 3.

Among single stocks to look out for, auto parts maker Magna International Inc MG.TO said it had agreed to buy Veoneer Active Safety business for $1.53 billion in cash to bolster its portfolio of self-driving technology.

