CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures subdued ahead of U.S. Fed decision

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were muted on Wednesday, as crude prices fell, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outcome that is likely to signal a quicker end to the central bank's stimulus measures.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices fell for a third day straight on growing expectations that supply growth will outpace demand growth next year. O/R

The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to announce that it is speeding up the end of its pandemic-era bond purchases and signal a turn to interest rate increases next year as a guard against surging inflation.

Investors are also awaiting Canada's inflation figures for November, which is due at 08:30 a.m. ET. The annual inflation rate is expected to remain at 4.7%, an 18-year high.

Separately, the nation's consumer prices data and factory sales data are also due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.5% lower at 20,648.57 on Tuesday, its lowest closing level since Dec. 3. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 10 points, or 0.03%, at 7:01 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 3 points, or 0.06%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 40.5 points, or 0.25%. .N

Canada is expected to toughen restrictions on international travel with new measures to be announced on Wednesday as it looks to limit the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, CBC News reported

Canada on Tuesday cut its deficit forecast for this fiscal year and pledged new funds to fight the Omicron coronavirus variant, while spending promised in this year's election campaign would likely be put in a full budget early next year.

