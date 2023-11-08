CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures subdued ahead of Powell commentary

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were muted on Wednesday, as subdued prices of gold and copper could weigh on materials stocks, while investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks, due later in the day, for more clues on interest rate trajectory.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:01 a.m. ET (12:01 GMT).

Materials stocks could see a downturn on subdued prices of copper and gold as a stronger U.S. dollar offset supply disruptions, and investors await more clues on the Federal Reserve's future policy path. MET/LGOL/

Investors will closely follow Powell's remarks before the Federal Reserve's Division of Research and Statistics Centennial Conference at 9:15 a.m. ET (1415 GMT).

Meanwhile, the real estate sector is waiting on Canada's building permits data for the month of September, due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), in which a Reuters poll of economists expect a decline of 1.6%.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended Tuesday down 168.35 points, or 0.9%, at 19,575.59, hurt by a sell-off in the materials and energy sectors. .TO

U.S. stock index futures were also subdued on Wednesday ahead of commentary by Powell . .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:01 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,970.8; -0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $76.82; -0.7% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $81.09; -0.6% O/R

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.