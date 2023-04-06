CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures subdued ahead of employment data

April 6 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were little changed on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of domestic employment data, while a drop in oil and gold prices added to the pressure.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 6:41 a.m. ET.

Canada's employment change and unemployment rate for March is due at 8:30 a.m. ET, which could provide clues for the Bank of Canada's (BoC) monetary policy path next week.

Traders are presently sticking to their bets that the BoC will hold rates. 0#BOCWATCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended lower for a second day on Wednesday as technology and industrial shares slid and economic data fueled worries that the U.S. economy was headed for a recession.

Investors will also be on the lookout for U.S. weekly jobless claims data, for more clues on the state of the labor market, amid recent signs of cooling inflation and fears of an economic downturn.

Weighing on the futures for the commodity heavy TSX, crude prices CLc1, LCOc1 dipped nearly 0.2% on fears of the potential U.S. recession while spot gold prices XAU= slipped 0.1% as the dollar regained some ground. O/RGOL/

In company news, RBC Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National RailwayCNR.TO to "outperform" from "sector perform."

Lundin Gold IncLUG.TO reported an all-time high quarterly gold production in its first quarter update.

($1 = 1.3481 Canadian dollars)

