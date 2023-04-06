US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures subdued ahead of employment data

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 06, 2023 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

April 6 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were little changed on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of domestic employment data, while a drop in oil and gold prices added to the pressure.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 6:41 a.m. ET.

Canada's employment change and unemployment rate for March is due at 8:30 a.m. ET, which could provide clues for the Bank of Canada's (BoC) monetary policy path next week.

Traders are presently sticking to their bets that the BoC will hold rates. 0#BOCWATCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended lower for a second day on Wednesday as technology and industrial shares slid and economic data fueled worries that the U.S. economy was headed for a recession.

Investors will also be on the lookout for U.S. weekly jobless claims data, for more clues on the state of the labor market, amid recent signs of cooling inflation and fears of an economic downturn.

Weighing on the futures for the commodity heavy TSX, crude prices CLc1, LCOc1 dipped nearly 0.2% on fears of the potential U.S. recession while spot gold prices XAU= slipped 0.1% as the dollar regained some ground. O/RGOL/

In company news, RBC Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National RailwayCNR.TO to "outperform" from "sector perform."

Lundin Gold IncLUG.TO reported an all-time high quarterly gold production in its first quarter update.

COMMODITIES AT 6:41 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,024.7; -0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $80.41; -0.25% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $84.82; -0.20% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = 1.3481 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.