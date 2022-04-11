US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures subdued ahead of cenbank meet

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Futures for Canada's main stock index were muted on Monday, as rise in gold prices was countered by a fall in crude prices, ahead of a central bank meeting this week.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:25 a.m. ET.

After a strong employment report last week, the Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise its policy rate by a rare half point to 1% when it meets on April 13 to fight inflation.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.5% to $1956.47 per ounce, with investors bracing for further rise in U.S. consumer prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. GOL/

Oil prices dropped below $100 a barrel on plans to release strategic reserves and as China continued to grappled with COVID-19 lockdowns. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% higher at 21,874.35 on Friday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 51 points, or 0.15%, at 7:25 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 20 points, or 0.45%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 123.25 points, or 0.86%. .N

Canada has an ambitious plan to double the pace of homebuilding within a decade but the first big challenge is finding enough skilled workers, as the country grapples with the tightest labor market on record and with construction already at a multi-year high.

Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify Inc SHOP.NSHOP.TO announced a 10-for-1 stock split of the company's class A and class B shares, joining a growing list of companies that have split their shares to make them more attractive for investors.

Cameco Corp CCO.TO: RBC raises to outperform from sector perform

Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO: CIBC cuts to neutral from outperformer

National Bank of Canada NA.TO: CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral

Gold futures GCc2: +0.8% to $1,957.2 GOL/

US crude CLc1: -3.9% to $94.47 O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: -3.3% to $99.35 O/R

($1 = C$1.26)

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

