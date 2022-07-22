CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures steady; oil drop to weigh on energy shares

July 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were steady on Friday as investors digested retail sales data for May, while a drop in oil prices was set to drag energy shares.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were trading flat at 08:30 a.m. ET.

Canadian retail sales rose 2.2% in May from April to C$62.25 billion ($48.26 billion), on higher sales at gasoline stations, as well as motor vehicle and parts dealers, Statistics Canada said.

Crude prices were lower due to signs of softening U.S. demand., while copper looked set for first weekly rise in seven as investors returned to riskier assets following a brutal sell-off. MET/L

Equities have made a comeback this week as traders pare bets of a 100-basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week, easing fears around aggressive policy tightening.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% higher on Thursday at 19,062.85 and was set to end the week with a rise of 3.6%, which would be its biggest in more than a year. .TO

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar CAD= weakened against a sturdy greenback, while the yield on benchmark government debt CA10YT=RR slipped.

Investors now await flash PMI data for the U.S due at 09:45 a.m. ET.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 65 points, or 0.2% at 08:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 4.5 points, or 0.11% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 41 points, or 0.32%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian home prices are dropping fast after surging during the coronavirus pandemic, but that is offering little relief for consumers who face sky-rocketing rents and fading buying power as interest rates rise.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Adventus Mining Corp ADZN.V: Haywood Securities cuts to hold from buy

Canada Nickel Company Inc CNC.V: Haywood Securities cuts to hold from buy

Copper Mountain Mining CMMC.TO: Haywood Securities cuts to hold from buy

East Side Games Group Inc EAGR.TO: H.C. Wainwright initiates with buy rating, C$4.50 PT

COMMODITIES AT 08:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,726; +0.7% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $95.56; -00/85% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $103.22; -0.4% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$xx)

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.