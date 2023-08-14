CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures steady; economic data in focus

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Futures for Toronto's main stock index were steady on Monday as investors awaited key economic data from both the U.S. and Canada that could give direction on central banks' appetite for higher interest rates.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:12 a.m. ET (1112 GMT). The underlying benchmark closed 0.32% higher on Friday.

Meanwhile, Wall Street futures edged higher as most megacap growth stocks steadied after a selloff in the previous session. .N

Market participants will keenly focus on the Canada's consumer prices index (CPI) and U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes of its July meeting due later this week to assess outlook for interest rates.

Both the central banks are widely expected to hold the interest rates unchanged at their meetings next month.

Data on the Bank of Canada's quarterly survey of Senior Loan Officers is also due later in the day.

Oil slipped as investors weighed concerns about China's faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar against seven weeks of gains. O/R

Gold prices were flat, but were close to over five-week lows hurt by an elevated dollar and U.S. bond yields. GOL/

Among company earnings, energy firm Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO is set to report quarterly results later in the day.

COMMODITIES AT 7:12 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,917.5; 0.0% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $82.93; -0.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $86.58; -0.3% O/R

($1= C$1.3447)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.