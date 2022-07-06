CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures steady as oil prices recover

US Markets

Futures for Canada's resources-heavy main stock index were subdued on Wednesday as a recovery in oil prices offset weakness in industrial metal prices due to fears of a global recession.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Crude prices clawed back some of Tuesday's heavy losses on supply concerns but recessionary fears continued to cap price gains. U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.9%. O/R

Meanwhile, copper prices sunk to their lowest in almost 20 months as persistent worries that a global economic slowdown would dampen metals demand hit a market with thin summer volumes. MET/L

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1% lower at 18,834.16 on Tuesday, after touching its lowest intraday level since March 2021 at 18,520.38. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 30 points, or 0.1% at 16:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 5 points, or 0.13% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 20 points, or 0.17%. .N

Globally, the focus was on minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last monetary policy meeting expected later in the day that are likely to foreshadow more hikes.

Voyager Digital VOYG.TO said it had filed for bankruptcy, a week after the crypto lender suspended withdrawals, trading and deposits to its platform as it sought additional time to explore strategic alternatives.

Gold futures GCc2: $1,762.6; 0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $99.69; 0.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $103.67; 0.9% O/R

