CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures steady ahead of Fed decision

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index held steady on Wednesday as investors stayed away from big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later in the day.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 07:00 a.m. ET., while their U.S. counterparts were largely flat. .N

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed at a more than six-week high on Tuesday as hopes that China could ease its COVID-19 curbs lifted resource shares.

The U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth straight time on Wednesday, but may open the door to a future slowdown in its policy tightening. The decision is due at 14:00 ET (1800 GMT).

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada has another oversized rate hike to fight sky-high inflation, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday. The BoC surprised market with a smaller-than-expected 50 bps hike last week.

Precious and base metal prices rose as the dollar weakened, with spot gold XAU= climbing 0.4%. GOL/

Prices of oil LCoC1, CLc1, one of Canada's top exports, slipped about 0.4% after rallying 2% in the previous session. O/R

Among individual shares, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TOreported a nearly three-fold jump in its third-quarter profit, benefiting from higher energy prices due to rising demand as global supplies were hit by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TOtrimmed its full-year revenue and profit forecast as COVID-19-related restrictions weigh down on its luxury parka sales in China.

($1 = 1.3595 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.