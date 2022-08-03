CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures stabilize as Pelosi departs Taiwan amid U.S.-China tensions

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index steadied on Wednesday after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan, following a visit which heightened Sino-U.S. tensions, while higher gold prices were set to buoy miners.

Pelosi pledged solidarity and hailed Taiwan's democracy, leaving a trail of Chinese anger over her brief visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own.

Geopolitical tensions knocked down Canadian stocks on Tuesday, with Wall Street also ending lower.

Meanwhile, data on Tuesday showed that Canadian manufacturing activity lost further momentum in July as production and new orders declined for the first time since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Canadian stock index looked set to open higher, with September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 up 0.1 % at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 187.59 points, or 0.95%, at 19,505.33 on Tuesday. .TO

Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday that Canadian cloud-based software firm Dye & Durham DND.TO should sell UK-based TM Group after its investigation identified competition concerns.

U.S. futures also edged higher on Wednesday, with investor focus on services activity data due later in the day after a report earlier this week added to economic slowdown woes, while Paypal shares gained on raising profit outlook.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 109 points, or 0.34%, at 6:53 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 13 points, or 0.32%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 35.5 points, or 0.27%. .N

