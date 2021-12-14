CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures snap four-session losing streak

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose for the first time in five sessions on Tuesday, though investors remained cautious ahead of a U.S. monetary policy decision this week and on heightened Omicron coronavirus concerns.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:13 a.m. ET.

U.S. producer price inflation data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET, which could cement expectations for the Federal Reserve announcing an accelerated tapering of its pandemic-era stimulus at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Oil prices dipped toward $74 a barrel after the International Energy Agency said the new variant was set to dent the global demand recovery. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.7% lower at 20,748.45, its lowest closing level since Dec. 3, on Monday. .TO

COVID-19 cases in Canada could see a swift rise in the days to come due to community spread of Omicron, mirroring the situation in the country's most populous province of Ontario, Canada's top health official said Monday.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 12 points, or 0.03% at 07:13 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 6.75 points, or 0.14% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 73.25 points, or 0.46%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government will outline new fiscal and economic forecasts in a document to be released Tuesday as inflation surges and as business groups and opposition politicians call for more spending restraint.

The Bank of Canada on Monday unveiled an agreement with the federal government to keep its inflation target unchanged at 2%, adding that it would now take labor market factors into account as well, which could keep interest rates low for longer in times of crisis.

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO will pause its plan for employees working remotely to return to its Toronto head office starting on Jan. 17, Canada's third-largest lender said on Monday, as concerns mount about the virus variant.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Copper Mountain Mining Corp CMMC.TO: BMO cuts price target to C$4.50 from C$4.75

Definity Financial Corp DFY.TO: UBS initiates coverage with neutral rating, C$28 price target

Coveo Solutions Inc CVO.TO: Canaccord Genuity initiates with buy rating, C$18 price target

COMMODITIES AT 7:13 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,783.5; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $71.3; +0.01% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $74.45; +0.08% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 November Produce Price Index: Expected to rise 9.2% year-on-year in November after climbing 8.6% in October

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.