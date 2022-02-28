CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slump as West imposes new sanctions on Russia

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index dropped on Monday after Western countries imposed tough new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, although stronger crude prices limited losses.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.2% at 6:57 a.m. ET.

Oil prices jumped more than 5%, while Russia's rouble plunged nearly 30% to a record low, after Western countries imposed sanctions including blocking big Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system. O/R

Investors await domestic producer and raw material price data, due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.66% higher at 21,106.00 on Friday, recording its biggest gain since Jan. 31. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 442 points, or 1.3%, at 6:57 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 65 points, or 1.48%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 203.5 points, or 1.44%. .N

Major Canadian cable operators have said they would drop Russian state-owned broadcaster RT from their channel line-up in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian airline Aeroflot AFLT.MM on Sunday violated a ban on aircraft from the country using Canadian airspace, regulator Transport Canada said, on the same day the restriction was imposed in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Centerra Gold Inc CG.TO: TD Securities resumes coverage with "hold" rating

Galiano Gold Inc GAU.TO: Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy"

Onex Corp ONEX.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$100 from C$110

Gold futures GCc2: $1910.4; +1.21% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $95.78; +4.56% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $102.5; +4.67% O/R

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Jan: Prior -100.47 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Jan: Prior 2.2%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Jan: Prior 3.3%

0945 Chicago PMI for Feb: Expected 63.0; Prior 65.2

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Feb: Prior 2.00

($1= C$1.28)

