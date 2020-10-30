CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slips ahead of growth data

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main futures stock index slid on Friday due to caution ahead of the release of the country's economic growth data later in the day.

The nation's economy is likely to have expanded by 0.9% in August as per Reuters poll, against a 3% growth in the previous month.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's producer prices and raw materials prices are also due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.54% higher at 15,670.70 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.7% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.68% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 1.01%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$17.50 from C$17

Gildan Activewear Inc GIL.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

TCP Energy Corp TRP.TO: RBC cuts price target to C$72 from C$81

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1876.6; +0.46% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $36.21; +0.11% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $37.66; +0.03% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Personal income mm for Sep: Expected 0.4%; Prior -2.7%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Sep: Prior 0.7%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Sep: Expected 1.0%; Prior 1.0%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Sep: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Sep: Expected 1.7%; Prior 1.6%

0830 PCE price index mm for Sep: Prior 0.3%

0830 PCE price index yy for Sep: Prior 1.4%

0830 Employment wages qq for Q3: Prior 0.4%

0830 Employment benefits qq for Q3: Prior 0.8%

0830 Employment costs for Q3: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.5%

0945 Chicago PMI for Oct: Expected 58.0; Prior 62.4

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Oct: Expected 81.2; Prior 81.2

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Oct: Prior 84.9

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Oct: Prior 78.8

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Oct: Prior 2.7%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Oct: Prior 2.4%

1200 Dallas fed PCE for Sep: Prior 2.6%

