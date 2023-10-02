News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip weighed by gold prices; PMI data on watch

October 02, 2023 — 07:50 am EDT

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Toronto futures slipped on Monday and the underlying index was set to open the final quarter of the year on a dim note, dragged down by gold prices, while investors awaited September factory data to assess the economy's health.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 edged lower 0.1% at 7:08 a.m. ET (1108 GMT), mirroring global sentiment.

World markets struggled to put a testing third quarter behind them, with stocks lower, bonds still on edge and a last-minute deal to avert a U.S. government shutdown barely lifting Wall Street futures. MKTS/GLOB

The benchmark TSX .GSPTSE index ended lower last week, while it lost 3.7% in September and 3% for the third quarter, as the recent strengthening of the U.S. dollar and sharply higher borrowing costs pressured the commodities-linked market.

Gold declined on Monday, languishing near seven-month lows as a stronger U.S. dollar and prospects of interest rates staying higher for longer eroded bullion's appeal. GOL/

Investors are also awaiting Canada's purchasing managers' index (PMI) data for September, due at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The PMI data will come after Canada's economy stalled in July and edged slightly higher in August, data showed on Friday, highlighting the recent sluggish performance that prompted markets to trim bets for another interest-rate hike this month.

Money markets are betting a 68% chance for the Bank of Canada (BoC) to keep rates steady at 5.0% in its October meeting. 0#BOCWATCH

On the companies front, Canada's Laurentian Bank LB.TO named insider Eric Provost as CEO, weeks after announcing it would simplify its organizational structure after it failed to find a buyer during a strategic review.

COMMODITIES AT 7:08 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,840.6; -0.9% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $91.54; +0.8% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $93.04; +0.9% O/R

($1= C$1.3607)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Stocks mentioned

