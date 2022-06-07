US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip on weaker crude

Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

June 7 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, dragged down by weaker crude prices, while sentiment remained fragile ahead of U.S. inflation data and a European Central Bank meeting this week on concerns over monetary policy tightening.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.4% at 6:50 a.m. ET.

U.S. crude CLc1 and global benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 both fell 0.3% a barrel. O/R

Canada's trade surplus is expected to have risen to C$2.90 billion ($2.31 billion) in April, from C$2.49 billion in March, data due at 08:30 a.m. ET will show. The country's Ivey PMI for May is also scheduled for release.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% higher at 20,819.09 on Monday, after giving back much of its earlier advance. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 137 points, or 0.42% at 6:50 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 19 points, or 0.46% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 81.75 points, or 0.65%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

BRP Inc DOO.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$125 from C$124

CAE Inc CAE.TO: BofA Global Research raises to "neutral" from "underperform"

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd DBM.TO: Stifel GMP cuts to "hold" from "buy"

COMMODITIES AT 6:50 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1846.5; +0.31% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $118.12; -0.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $119.06; -0.39% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 International trade for Apr 2022: Expected -$89.5 bln; Prior -$109.8 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Apr 2022: Prior -105.94 bln

1500 Consumer credit for Apr 2022: Expected 35 bln; Prior 52.43 bln

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

